Hunter Slimes are one of the many slimes you can find in Slime Rancher 2. You will want to go out of your way to find them, selling their plorts on the market to make enough Newbucks to expand your base. Of course, having this slime in a corral doesn’t hurt, but you want to have enough food to ensure they stay happy inside their pen. This guide covers where to find Hunter Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How to get Hunter Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

You will need to explore the Starlight Strand region to find Hunter Slimes. You can unlock Starlight Strand by going to the south side of Rainbow Fields and finding the Cotton gordo. It will be a massive Cotton slime that you will need to feed vegetables to make explode. If you can, give it Water Lettuce. Behind the Cotton gordo will be an item you can interact with, unlocking this region. However, we recommend going to the northwest part of Rainbow Field to find the Pink gordo, which will eat anything. This will unlock Ember Valley, the second region you can visit.

You want to visit Ember Valley to find Radiant Ore, which will give you access to the Jetpack item. You will want to use this to explore parts of Starlight Strand. We’ve regularly found Hunter Slimes in the far south part of Starlight Strand, which you can easily reach with a Jetpack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hunter Slime prefer to eat meat, but Roostro is their favorite food, which means you’ll want to have plenty at your base to feed this hungry slime. If they get out of their pen, you can expect the Hunter Slime are going to be hunting down any Hen Hen or Roostro you have tucked away inside your base.