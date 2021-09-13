How to get Carnage in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The crossovers continue in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as Carnage will be available to get in the game. The good news is that Carnage is part of the Battle Pass, and can be earned simply by playing the game.

Over the course of the season players will be able to earn Battle Stars that they can use to rank up their Battle Pass, and when they rank it up enough, they will be able to unlock the Carnage skin and accessories. Carnage is available from the last page of the standard Battle Pass, so there will be a little bit of work to be done to unlock all the pages and get to him.

How to get Battle Stars

Cosmetics are no longer tied to reaching specific season levels. Instead, you’ll earn Battle Stars when you level up and can exchange them to claim Battle Pass rewards in the order you decide. Each time you level up you will earn five Battle Stars that can be spent on a new unlock from the Battle Pass or saved toward a more expensive item.

As you earn season levels and claim rewards, more pages of the Battle Pass will unlock, offering new reward options to choose from. So, you cannot grab the rewards from the very end of the Battle Pass straight away, you will still need to spend some Battle Stars to get those rewards and pages to open up in the first place.

Each page of the Battle Pass also has a special locked reward that is only available once all other rewards on that page have been claimed. After claiming all 100 Battle Pass rewards, you can keep exchanging your Battle Stars for a selection of sleek new Outfit styles for Doctor Slone and others within additional pages of Bonus Rewards.