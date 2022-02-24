How to get CDL team skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

The Call of Duty League’s 2022 season is officially here and Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has cooked up something special to celebrate. The shooters follow in Black Ops Cold War footsteps with the introduction of new cosmetics themed after almost every CDL team. This means players can now obtain skins and other items that rock the logo and colors of their favorite team. Here’s where you can find and get the League’s latest cosmetics.

While in Warzone or Vanguard, players can find all new and incoming CDL skins in the Store tab’s Franchise Store option at the bottom of the page. Each team’s cosmetics will be bundled in packs that include home and away uniform Wade skins, a weapon camo, calling card, watch, charm, emblem and sticker. From Atlanta Faze to the Seattle Surge, the Franchise Store currently holds packs dedicated to 11 of the 12 teams, with a Boston Breach team pack said to come in the near future.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every bundle will run buyers $9.99 USD, as they cannot be bought with Call of Duty Points. Additionally, both games’ stores also feature a more generic Call of Duty League pack that is filled with black and white uniform skins for every Vanguard operator and the Epic-rarity “COD IS LIFE” calling card.

Related: All operator skins in the Season Two Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone