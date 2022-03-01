How to get Celestial Dew in Elden Ring – and what it does

Every Soulsborne player is different — some just want to kill bosses, others may rush to find the invasion items so they can start ruining other peoples day. If you’re a meticulous player, combing every inch of every dungeon you enter, you might occasionally find something called a Celestial Dew. These are fairly rare items that are worth keeping, but you might not know exactly what it does. Here’s how to get Celestial Dew, and what it does, in Elden Ring.

If you haven’t found one yet, you can find your first Celestial Dew at the Church of Vows, located in the image below. The Church of Vows is a safe place, guarded by Miriel, the Priest of Vows, who explains the history of the church and the purpose of the shrine behind it. Miriel can also sell you some Sorceries and Incantations. If you’ve played previous Souls games, this Church is how you carry out Absolution.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Absolution is the act of forcing an NPC to forgive you, whatever you might have done. If you’ve ever found an NPC out in the wild and accidentally attacked it, that NPC will become hostile towards you. You can get the NPC to calm down by heading to the Church of Vows and spending one Celestial Dew. If you do not need to resolve any issues with any NPCs, the shrine will simply say “You do not need absolution.”

Additional Celestial Dew can be found scattered across the game world, but you can primarily find them in the underground areas of Nokstella and Nokran, Eternal Cities. Some merchants may also carry one Celestial Dew for you to purchase, so always check a new merchant’s stock.