Cracked Pots are a valuable item in Elden Ring. These are one half of the materials needed to craft certain cracked pot items, such as Fire Pots, which are throwable bombs. Cracked Pots regenerate when the item is used, but you can only craft as many cracked pot items as you have Cracked Pots. Here’s how to get Cracked Pots in Elden Ring.

The first three Cracked Pots you can find are buyable from Kalé at the Church of Elleh — these cost 300 Runes each. Merchants that you discover later on throughout Elden Ring will also carry various assortments of Cracked Pots, while you may also find them sporadically throughout the game world. It is worth searching every nook and cranny in the game to discover these items.

The most basic item you can craft with a Cracked Pot is the Fire Pot, which requires one Cracked Pot, one Mushroom, and one Smoldering Butterfly. Cracked Pots, as mentioned above, are replenish-able items — once you use one of your Cracked Pot items, the Cracked Pot frees up for crafting again. This essentially means that, so long as you have the materials on hand, you can refill up your bombs or other Cracked Pot items at will.

