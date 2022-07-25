The Daily Adventure Incense is an item in Pokémon Go that will assist you in catching Pokémon. It works differently than the traditional incense item, and how you acquire it is also unique. You won’t be able to find this item at Poké Stops or receive it from gifts from trainers on your friend’s list. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go.

How to unlock Daily Adventure Incense

The Daily Adventure Incense is only available by completing the Special Research, A Mysterious Incense Part 1. After you acquire the item, you should now find it in your Item Bag, and you can freely use it. The Daily Adventure Incense is only available for you once daily and works for 15 minutes. You will need to walk around to collect Pokémon attracted to your location during that time. These Pokémon are typically uncommon Pokémon that you can find around your general location.

Once the 15 minutes have finished with the Daily Adventure Incense, the item will cease working and disappear from your Item Bag. You will need to wait for the day to reset to receive it again. After that, the item will reappear in your Item Bag, and you can use it again to catch Pokémon.

The Daily Adventure Incense will not take up inventory space in your Item Bag and will only work if you walk around. If you are moving too quickly, jogging, or driving, the item will not work, preventing you from catching Pokémon. You will want to remain walking as much as possible while the item is active to lure as many Pokémon to your location in your area.

Some Pokémon can even be legendary, such as Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres. There’s a small chance for these Pokémon to appear in the wild while you have this on, and there’s an even smaller chance for you to catch them.