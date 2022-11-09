How to get Darkdale and Risen Snow armor in God of War Ragnarok

Darkdale armor and Risen Snow armor are special armor sets in God of War Ragnarok that you get if you buy the Deluxe Edition and if you pre-ordered the game respectively. Both armor sets have much better stats and bonuses that anything else you can find, buy, or craft during the early part of the game, but you don’t get either of them at the very start. You have to play a little while before you can find them and equip them.

Related: God of War Ragnarok editions explained – Launch, Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, and Jötnar

How to unlock the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses in God of War Ragnarok

You have to play through the whole of the Surviving Fimbulwinter goal, which is the first hour or two of the game. During Surviving Fimbulwinter you’ll have to beat three bosses: Bjorn, Thor, and The Huntress, and kill an awful lot of Raiders. You’ll also discover that Atreus has been looking for Tyr behind Kratos’ back, but that he might have good reason to be doing so. When you complete Surviving Fimbulwinter, Sindri the dwarf invites you to move in to his house in the realm between realms, and inside Sindri’s House is the Huldra Brothers’ Shop, where Brok (Sindri’s blue brother) can craft weapons and armor for you, or else sell it to you pre-made.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game tutorial will insist that you make one purchase at the Huldra Brother’s Shop, but if you’ve bought the Deluxe Edition, or pre-ordered the game, don’t spend any resources of currency and armor at this point, as nothing you can get will be better than Risen Snow or Darkdale armor. When you leave the shop, Brok will tell you that he found some items that you left behind, and that he tossed them in the chest. The chest he’s referring to is the huge Lost Items chest next to the shop counter. Open it to get your pre-order bonus rewards (the Risen Snow armor set) or Deluxe Edition bonus rewards (the Darkdale armor set).