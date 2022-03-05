How to get Dead Messenger in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

One of the most exciting aspects of a new Destiny 2 expansion are the new armaments contained within. New armor sets, legendary weapons, and the crown jewel: exotic weapons. The Witch Queen expansion and season of the Risen bring a multitude of new exotics. Dead Messenger is one such exotic, and this guide will detail how to get your hands on it.

Dead Messenger is an exotic special ammo grenade launcher. It has the unique ability to cycle between all three light-based elements. It’s also a wave grenade launcher, with its second unique perk being the wave from grenade detonations split into a fan of three waves. This is an incredible exotic to use for match game content.

Dead Messenger is acquired from completing the Vox Obscura exotic quest. To get this quest, you must own Season of the Risen. Head to H.E.L.M and begin the seasonal questline, Operation Elbrius. After completing the first few steps of this questline, Empress Caitl will contact you regarding Psion rebels.

After this dialogue is complete, the exotic mission Vox Obscura will appear in the Throne World destination. This mission is not easy by any means. The light level recommendation is 1550. Bringing a fireteam is a huge help, but it can be done solo. It contains several time-limited sections, which makes it difficult to get through.

Follow the guide we’ve created for the Vox Obscura mission if it’s proving difficult, and Dead Messenger will be the reward after the final boss Qabix is defeated. Once the mission is completed and the exotic weapon is in your hands, a Master version of this mission will unlock. Complete the Master difficulty version of Vox Obscura to secure the catalyst for Dead Messenger.