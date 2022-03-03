How to complete Vox Obscura in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has featured many exotic missions throughout its lifespan. Vox Obscura is the latest exotic mission and must be completed to acquire the new exotic named Dead Messenger. This guide will run you through how to complete Vox Obscura exotic mission.

The first thing to note about Vox Obscura is that it’s a seasonal quest that unlocks shortly after finishing the first few steps for Operation Elbrius. This seasonal quest can be started by visiting the H.E.L.M table, and you must purchase season of the Risen to start it.

The first note about the mission is the relatively high light level it requires. Vox Obscura has a recommended light level of 1550. It isn’t impossible to do at lower light levels, but for players around 1520 light level, a fireteam of three is a huge help. The only loadout-related requirement is a weapon that stuns unstoppable champions. Once you have the right unstoppable weapon equipped, it’s time to begin the mission itself.

Sneak into the hangar

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mission begins on the surface of Mars, and the first stage of the mission is relatively simple. A few Cabal enemies and dogs stand between you and the objective marker. Take them out and hack the door to enter the hangar.

Once inside the hangar, make your way through the hallway. A ramp with turrets at the top can be tricky, but take them out using cover to proceed. The top of the ramp will have three psions guarding interceptor tanks. Remember that once the psions are defeated, the mission timer for phase two will begin.

Clear the airfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the mission objective changes to clearing the airfield, respawning becomes restricted, and you have 4:30 to complete the next three objectives.

As soon as the psions are defeated, climb into an interceptor and destroy the wall in front of you. Once the wall is cleared, stay in the tank and destroy the first wave of cabal enemies that drop in front of the breached wall.

Once those enemies are gone, jump off of the interceptor tank and hop on your sparrow. An enemy interceptor will show up. Stay to the left or right after the door and drop down off the cliff into the landing strip below. This will save valuable time and avoid potential roadblocks. Once down here, the main objective is an enemy Goliath tank. Defeat the tank using heavy ammo or super attacks, and dispatch of the unstoppable champion that roams inside the various hangars. Once the tank is defeated, Caitl will drop off a Drake tank for the next section. Follow the marker to begin the hardest part of this mission.

Vehicular Assault

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next encounter’s core objective is two new Goliath tanks that spawn in the open. Defeating each of them ends the encounter, but many enemies spawn with them as backup. The best bet is to use the Drake tank near the entrance. A combination of your main cannon and the alternate fire missile lock will destroy the tanks while you keep the Drake tank alive. Make sure to leave room to maneuver, as the psion spotters pictured above will constantly call down air strikes on your exact location. After both tanks are gone, keep your Drake tank nearby as the third encounter happens in this exact space, and only a vehicle’s weapons can succeed.

The next encounter is a bit easier. Multiple shield generators will be highlighted and stationed near each of the towers pictured above. Use the Drake tank to destroy the generators. Doing so will lower the tower shields and expose a glowing red weak spot to fire into. Fire a volley into the core, and the tower goes down. If the Drake tank is destroyed at any point, the large circular discs can be used to spawn in smaller interceptor tanks. Use these to damage the towers as they are immune to regular weapons. Do this for all three towers, and this section is complete. The timer will stop, so gather your bearings because the next section is will activate a new mission timer.

Race to the control room

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside the building, grab the rally banner to refill on ammo and super meter as a fresh ten-minute timer kicks on for the final stretch of the mission. Clear out every enemy as quickly as possible in the opening room to unlock the doors. After the doors unlock, three different objectives have to be hacked to open the final boss fight.

Each objective is heavily guarded, and each terminal requires a psionic code to be activated. Near each objective, look for a psion covered in a circular bubble shield. Walk into the shield and melee attack the psion. This will drop the code and allow you to activate the terminal. Once all three terminals are activated, the final room to the last encounter will open.

Defeat Qabix

Screenshot by Gamepur

Qabix is the final boss, and it’s a tough battle. Use heavy ammo to take his health down as quickly as possible. His health is gated like many Destiny boss fights; as each of the three-section depletes, he will become immune. During this immune phase, a fresh wave of Cabal reinforcements spawn in. During this phase, find the shielded psions and melee them like the previous encounter. Once each shield psion is defeated, the boss will become vulnerable again.

Use heavy ammo on Qabix, and then careful supers to help clear out the waves of enemies, and Qabix will fall. Once he is gone, the timer stops, and the final room opens up. Listen to the dialogue, and then the new exotic Dead Messenger will be yours for the taking.