Blox Fruits is a popular game that offers players a range of fighting styles to choose from. Death Step is one of the most powerful leg-based combat styles in the game. This fighting style is the upgraded variant of Dark Step. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at how to get Death Step in Blox Fruits and the requirements that you need to meet.

Related: Roblox Blox Fruits codes

How can you get the Dark Step fighting style

To obtain the Death Step in Blox Fruits, you will need to meet certain requirements and follow several steps. Firstly, you need to have Dark Step mastery of at least 400, which can be achieved by using the Dark Step fighting style.

Once you have met the mastery requirement, you need to obtain a Library Key, which can be acquired by defeating the Awakened Ice Admiral with a 10% drop chance. Alternatively, you can buy it from other players in the game’s trading system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Library Key, use it on the door on the right side of the hallway entrance to the Ice Castle and unlock it. You can also enter the door using the shift-lock and Flash step method, but you won’t be able to purchase Death Step.

After entering the Ice Castle, speak to Phoeyu, the Reformed, and purchase Death Step from her if you have met the mastery requirement. You’ll need to pay 5,000 Fragments and 2,500,000 Beli. It’s important to note that you can find Phoeyu at The Castle in the Third Sea.

However, you won’t be able to learn Death Step there if you haven’t unlocked the door in the Ice Castle using the Library Key. But if you already have the fighting style, you can talk to her there to switch to it if you are using any other style.