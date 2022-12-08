Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to find and collect throughout the Paldea region. One of the many materials that you can find is Dedenne Fur and it comes from the Antenna pokémon. Like most of the materials, you can use Dedenne Fur to make TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. This guide will show you how to get Dedenne Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Dedenne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like many of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, Dedenne comes from some of the previous games in the franchise and first appeared in Gen VI. Similar to Pichu, Dedenne is difficult to locate thanks to its lack of spawn locations and its low spawn rate. You can spend a long time searching for Dedenne only to come up empty-handed. This makes getting Dedenne Fur a bit time-consuming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see by Dedenne’s habitat data, you can only find this pokémon in a few areas around the map. The earliest place you can run into this pokémon is just outside of Medali. Since Dedenne likes to spawn around cities and towns, it is best to stick next to Medali when trying to find this pokémon. Dedenne is a dual fairy/electric-type so it is best to bring a pokémon that knows poison or ground-type moves to make battling Dedenne easier.

If you want to collect some Dedenne Fur, you will need to battle Dedenne in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Dedenne, you will get some of its fur added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against Dedenne. There is also a chance you can get some of this fur when picking up items off the ground. Dedenne Fur is needed to make TM023 Charge Beam, TM048 Volt Switch, and TM166 Thunder.