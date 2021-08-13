How to get Diablo 2: Resurrected Twitch Drops

Diablo 2: Resurrected kicked off its latest early access beta on August 13. The weekend-long event will let players who have preordered the game hop in and test it out. However, it’s still possible to get into the beta even if you haven’t preordered. All you need to do is hop on Twitch and you can get access.

Once you’re on Twitch, the first thing you need to do is link your Battle.net and Twitch accounts. Head to your settings by clicking your account name in the upper-right corner. Then, navigate to the “Connections” tab. Here, you’ll see a list of recommended connections. One of these should be Blizzard Battle.net. Simply click the “Connect” button and then follow the steps to link accounts.

With your accounts linked, you’re ready to get started. All you need to do is watch a total of two and a half hours of a Diablo 2: Resurrected streamer within the first 24 hours of the beta going live at 1 PM ET on August 13. That doesn’t have to be two and a half hours straight, nor do you have to just watch one streamer. You can hop around to different streams and do it in chunks. The key is that you have to get your time in during those 24 hours. Once you do that, you should get the drop on your Twitch account and can use it over on Battle.net to start playing the beta. Keep in mind, however, that this will only get you the PC beta. If you want to play it on the console, you’ll need to preorder the game.

Even if you don’t have the time to hop in during the beta, Diablo 2: Resurrected is just around the corner. The game launches on September 23.