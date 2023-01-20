How to get Discord Nitro for free

Discord is a great network to connect gamers and like-minded people with each other to talk and share the thing they are most passionate about. While the basic version of Discord has its usefulness, there is also a more premium tier called Discord Nitro that has much more exclusive features like having custom emojis and streaming video in HD. While you mainly have to purchase a subscription to access these features, there are ways you can get them for free. With that in mind, here are the ways you can get Discord Nitro for free.

Best Ways to get Discord Nitro for free

Downloading the Mobile App as a New User

New users who download the official Discord mobile app for Android and iOS and sign up, can get one month of Discord Nitro for free. If you’ve already had a Discord account but never downloaded the mobile app, unfortunately, you won’t be eligible for this.

Discord Server Giveaways

Many servers do occasional giveaways for Discord Nitro. Look out for them and join them to participate and you might get lucky.

Events, Bundles, and Promotions

Many brands and games sometimes partner with Discord for various events, bundles, and promotions and as such gives away a lot of free Discord Nitro subscriptions. These include but are not limited to Youtube, Epic Games Store, and more. Additionally, Discord itself sometimes hosts these events during certain times of the year like Christmas. So, keep an eye on their social media channels including Discord to get in on this.

Participate in Discord Server

Actively participating in a Discord Server could also be a way to get Discord Nitro for free. This will help you in leveling up in that specific server and can help you in getting a Discord Nitro subscription as a gift. But, make sure not to use any vulgar or offensive language or you might get banned by the moderators.

The Discord Partner Program

The Discord Partner Program is also a great way to get Discord Nitro for free. But, for that there are some specific requirements: you need to have an active server that has over 500 members, is two months old, and has no use of offensive language. If you’ve met the criteria, then hover over to the server settings and you’ll see the option to apply for the Discord Partner Program.