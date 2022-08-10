Distilled Blast Fluid is one of the many monster materials you can find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You’ll want to use it to create some specific weapon or armor combinations in the game, giving you the chance to craft some fantastic options for your character. How you go about finding this material can be tricky, and you need to go after the correct monster. This guide covers how to get Distilled Blast Fluid in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Distilled Blast Fluid in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Distilled Blast Fluid is a rare material that the Seething Bazelgeuse has the chance to drop when you battle it. This monster has the potential to blast you and your team away during an engagement with it, and you’ll want to be careful when attempting to take it down. Thankfully, there’s a good chance for this material to drop when fighting against it.

If you’re aiming to obtain Distilled Blast Fluid, we highly recommend you aim for the creature’s head and back. When you break these parts during combat, you have a 70% and 30% chance for it to drop, respectively. You won’t know until the end of the battle, though, which is unfortunate. Alternatively, there’s also a good chance you can get it by killing a Seething Bazelgeuse and then carving it from the body. You want to avoid capturing it to increase your chances of finding this item. It will not drop if you capture this monster.

The best chance you can gain this material is to break a Seething Bazelgeuse’s head during a battle. You will probably already be aiming for this body part because it will constantly be heating this part of its body. Hitting this area will prevent this attack from fully charging, making it easier to defeat.