How to get Dokugumon in Digimon Survive

Dokugumon is the first boss monster you’ll come across during the story of Digimon Survive. A powerful enemy with venomous attacks and a massive health pool, it’s definitely an intimidating presence on the battlefield for new players. This makes it all the more exciting when, a little later in the game, you get the chance to recruit one of them to your roster. As a defense Digimon with the aforementioned bevy of HP, Dokugumon is capable of taking plenty of hits before going down. Be wary though, as it’s also weak to both fire and lightning damage, mitigating it’s tanking ability in some fights.

How to befriend Dokugumon

To add Dokugumon to your roster, you’ll need to face one in battle (though the one in the boss fight won’t work) and negotiate with it. The earliest you can do this is during Part 3, in the Free Battle area of the School, which you can access during the Free Action section.

There’s a good chance that most of the Digimon you’ve entered negotiations with to this point have asked a series of questions for you to answer. Dokugumon is similar, but it doesn’t seem too keen on talking. In the case of this giant spider, the questions are more like behaviors or actions. Much like other hostile Digimon, though, this guy doesn’t seem angry so much as he seems suspicious of you (or any human for that matter).

Prompt Best response Human… No good! Sorry to bother you. Me… Eat you… Okay? Try it, if you dare. (The monster has taken a threatening stance.) [Glare at him.] (The monster looks away, as if bored.) [Throw something.] (The monster seems perplexed by the sight of a human.) [Strut around.] (The monster seems to be pleading hungrily.) [Give him candy.] (The monster thrashes about on the spot.) [Stare coldly at him.}

Though the prompts will change each time you attempt to negotiate with Dokugumon, the best responses will always be the same. Once you give enough correct answers, you’ll have the option to either ask for items or befriend Dokugumon, with the latter only succeeding a percentage of the time. To add Dokugumon to your team, you’ll have to risk it, but you can always come back and try again later.