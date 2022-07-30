Should you ask for items or have a Digimon be your friend in Digimon Survive?

After successfully talking to a Digimon, you’ll have the option to either recruit them or ask them for an item. In a game like Digimon Survive, you’ll need as much help as you can get. So, getting more allies is crucial especially when going against difficult bosses. But having items will also help. So, which is better: getting an item or having a Digimon join your party in Digimon Survive?

Related: How does negotiation work in Digimon Survive?

Should you ask for an item or have a Digimon be your friend in Digimon Survive?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a couple of things you’ll want to consider when asking yourself this question. First off, is this a Digimon you already have in your party? If it is, then you should automatically go for the items. There is no reason to befriend a Digimon that you already have in your party.

Related: Where to find vinegar in Digimon Survive

Second, what is the success rate that you’ll be able to befriend that Digimon? Similar to how recruiting works in the Shin Megami Tensei games, even if you manage to answer all three of the Digimon’s questions successfully, that doesn’t mean it’ll join your party. Above the “be my friend” option is a success rate percentage. There are two factors that determine the chances of a Digimon joining your party: if it’s a higher level than your current Digimon and your Karma level that it correlates with. For example, let’s say you’re facing Gotsumon who is Data-attribute Digimon. Gostumon’s preferred Karma is Harmony. So, if your Digimon are higher level than Gostumon and you have a high-level Harmony, your chances of befriending Gotsumon go up drastically. If you have a relatively high chance of recruiting the Digimon, we recommend that you choose the “be my friend” option.