Does Century: Age of Ashes have cross-progression and cross-saves? Answered

Century: Age of Ashes is a game all about soaring the skies on the backs of massive dragons. The game was released for PC in December 2021 and hit Xbox Series X/S in March 2022. Crossplay is available between both systems, leaving players free to join up together. However, having crossplay does leave more questions, with one of the biggest being, does Century: Age of Ashes have cross-progression and cross-saves?

Does Century: Age of Ashes have cross-save and cross-progression

Developer Playwing announced it had cross-play and cross-progression in mind when first developing Age of Ashes. The idea of players being able to play on one system and transfer accounts from one to another was always an idea the studio was keen on and is possible between the PC and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Cross-save and cross-progression means players can access any unlocked features such as cosmetics, riders, and dragons no matter which system they are playing on. If they have access to a certain feature on the PC version, it will transfer to the Xbox version. In order to access cross-save and cross-progression, players will simply need to sign into their accounts.

This will remain true for future console releases as well. Playwing is looking at releasing Age of Ashes on other platforms and says cross-platform progression will be possible between all systems.