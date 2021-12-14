When does Century: Age of Ashes launch on consoles?

Century: Age of Ashes, the free-to-play medieval aerial combat game, launched on PC via Steam on December 2. In the game, you can mount on dragons and clash with other dragons and riders from three unique classes — Windguard, Phantom, and Marauder — in game modes that range from 3v3 to 6v6 combat.

While Century: Age of Ashes was originally released as a PC exclusive, it won’t remain confined to the PC format for long. But how much longer will it be before the game releases onto consoles? According to Playwing, sooner than you think. The game will be launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at some point in 2022.

Playwing said that they have extended the release Century: Age of Ashes onto consoles per the request of PC and console gamers alike. Once the console version of the game launches, the game will support cross-play and cross-progression, which will allow you to battle with and against other players regardless of the platform they’re playing the game on. You can also freely transfer your game data from your PC to the console of your choice, and vice versa.

If you’re a Nintendo gamer, Century: Age of Ashes won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch unlike other multiplayer games like Fortnite. Should Playwing decide to release it on the system, you will have to wait for more information in the coming months. If it makes you feel any better, the developer is planning to release the game on mobile in 2022 as well.