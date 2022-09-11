How to get Dry Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a whole bunch of different crafting materials that you can find throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley. These materials are hidden both high and low across the map and are necessary to obtain if you want to craft your own furniture. One of the various materials in the game is Dry Wood. This light-colored wood isn’t found everywhere and might have you searching for a while to find it. Here is where you can find Dry Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Dry Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dry Wood is used to make a fair number of crafted items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A few of the objects you can make with it include Stacks of Firewood, Stellar DJ Booths, and Wooden Lampposts. Of course, being one of the more difficult-to-find materials, you won’t be able to get Dry Wood right away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dry Wood can only be found in three of the biomes; the Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, and Sunlit Plateau. Each of these areas will cost you a large amount of Dreamlight to access. The fastest way to obtain Dry Wood is to open the pathway to the Sunlit Plateau. This is the area to the west of the Plaza. Opening this route will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight. The other two locations will cost you 10,000 and 15,000 Dreamlight to access and require going through a prior area before you can reach them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you gain access to one of the biomes above, you will be able to spot Dry Wood from its white coloring. Like the other types of wood, Dry Wood appears as sticks on the ground that you can pick up. Unlike the other types of wood, Dry Wood appears extremely light in color. Make sure to collect a fair amount of Dry Wood and store it in your chest for use during quests in the future.