One of Elden Ring’s NPCs, D, has a pretty unique-looking armor set that you can obtain not by fighting him, but rather by progressing his and Fia’s questlines. Here’s how to get D’s Twinned Armor Set in Elden Ring.

There are three criteria you’ll have to fulfill prior to obtaining this armor set. First, you’ll have to advance D’s questline by bringing Deathroot to Beast Clergyman Gurranq. Then, you’ll have to advance Fia’s questline by letting her hold you; the second time she holds you, you should unlock the prompt to speak with her in secret, which is needed to get the armor. Finally, you’ll have to make your way up to Atlus Plateau via the Grand Lift of Dectus, and rest at a Site of Grace there.

After fulfilling these criteria, travel back to Roundtable Hold and speak with Fia. While she hugs you, she’ll give you the Weathered Dagger and ask that you return it to its rightful owner. Speak with D to give him the dagger. From here, leave Roundtable Hold, and upon your return, the door down the hall left of the blacksmith’s table should be open. Head through here, and you’ll see that Fia has killed D. His armor is now yours to claim.