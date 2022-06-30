How to get Eltalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Eltalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a valuable resource. You’ll want to find it and bring it back to Elgado Outpost to use at the smithy to upgrade your equipment. Unfortunately, finding this resource can be a little troubling. In this guide, we’ll detail the best locations for you to find Eltalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Eltalite Ore

In Sunbreak, the primary locations you want to visit will be the Jungle, Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, and Sandy Plains. You can only acquire it while playing on a master rank mission in any of these regions. This is the sole requirement for this item, and should you meet it, Eltalite Ore will be available from any mining outcrop.

There are multiple mining outcrop locations for you to harvest within each area. These are all the mining crop locations in the Jungle, Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, and Sandy Plains, where you can find Eltalite Ore.

Jungle locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shrine Ruin locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frost Islands

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sandy Plains

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to visit these locations to find the material regularly. The blue, common locations, have a chance to drop them, as do the white locations and the white features more uncommon minerals that could appear. The monsters you encounter within that region will vary based on the master rank quest level you accept before heading out. If you’re purely farming for this resource, the expeditions are likely the best option for you.