How to get Ensha’s Royal Remains armor set in Elden Ring

Ensha is a mysterious character in Elden Ring. You first encounter them in Roundtable Hold, where they stand quietly outside of Gideon’s office. They hardly talk to you, but they’ll keep a watchful gaze on you while you’re in their presence. The character’s quiet nature and skull-themed armor have led some in the Elden Ring community to refer to Ensha as an “edgelord,” and you too can become one by acquiring this character’s armor.

To get Ensha’s armor, you have to kill them. The only problem is that you can’t usually fight in Roundtable Hold. However, by acquiring either half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, you can trigger a fight with Ensha the next time you warp back to Roundtable Hold, which will allow you to earn the Royal Remains set.

Haligtree Secret Medallion locations

There are two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, but you only need one to trigger the fight with Ensha. We recommend you go for the right half of the medallion, which can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics, located in the southern part of Liurnia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up the hill from the Village of the Albinaurics Site of Grace, you’ll find a large pot. Give this pot a smack, and it’ll start talking before transforming into a person named Albus. At the end of his dialogue, Albus will give you the right half of the medallion.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you could grab the left side of the medallion, but you won’t be able to do that until you’ve defeated at least two shardbearers, as well as Morgott. Furthermore, this medallion requires you also topple Commander Niall, who is a fairly tough boss. If you happen to be far into the game, you can find the left side of the medallion by going to Castle Sol in the Mountaintop of the Giants. You can pick up the medallion once you defeat the castle’s main boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fighting Ensha

Once you’ve acquired either half, warp back to Roundtable Hold. Upon loading in, the area should be much darker and more desolate than it usually is. You’ll then get a notification that Ensha is invading you. Thankfully, Ensha is not a particularly tough foe. They move quick, and have equally-fast melee attacks, but from what we’ve seen, they only have one ranged attack. They’ll occasionally conjure multiple magic orbs to fire at you. Luckily, all of their attacks are easily dodged by rolling. We found jumping heavy attacks particularly useful in this fight. Not only do they deal a lot of damage, but they also frequently interrupt Ensha’s attack animations.

Once you kill Ensha, you’ll be teleported back to your own world. Go to where Ensha used to stand, and claim their armor.