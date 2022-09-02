How to get Feather Iron Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy 14 is a huge game, boasting twenty combat-oriented classes (if you count Blue Mage), eight crafting classes, and three gathering classes. Every class has a quest line associated with it, and at different levels, you’re able to speak with a class-specific NPC to get new story beats, learn new skills, and sometimes earn yourself some specific gear and items.

Miner is a gathering class that uses pickaxes to gather rock and other ore. These items are used in crafting, and most can be sold on the marketplace. Feather Iron Ore, however, is special, and can only be acquired under a specific circumstance.

Feather Iron Ore Prerequisites

You’ll need to be a miner of at least level 65 to grab the quest Pedal to the Medal from the miner NPC, Nonowato in Idyllshire. This is the only way to gather feather iron ore, as it is not available at gathering nodes without the quest being active. Talk to the required NPCs the journal guides you to, and then get ready to travel.

Feather Iron Ore Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To gather feather iron ore, you’ll need to head to The Ruby Sea. Your closest aetheryte pick will be Tamamizu, if you’re looking to shave off some precious travel seconds and don’t mind swimming. From there, head south toward Hell’s Lid on the map, around coordinates x22.5 and y34.5. There are multiple mineral deposits in the this volcanic area, and you can mine here in order to grab that precious metal. You’ll need 20 total, and once you’ve mined it, return back to the goblin NPC. Then follow your journal to complete the quest. Once you hand the quest in, you will no longer be able to mine feather iron ore, but you don’t need it for anything else, so it’s not much of a loss.