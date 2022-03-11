How to get Fevor’s Cookbook (3) and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

The many cookbooks you’ll be finding in Elden Ring expand your crafting items, giving you the chance to use a variety of items and tools during your adventure. A cookbook that’s a bit more out of the way is called Fevor’s Cookbook (3), and you can find it in a particular place. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to get the Fevor’s Cookbook (3) and all of the items you can learn from it in Elden Ring.

You’ll receive the Fevor’s Cookbook (3) as a reward for helping out Sir Gideon Ofnir as he seeks out the various shardbearers throughout the Lands Between. You’ll receive it after you visit Mohgwyn Palace, which you can do by completing White-Faced Varré’s quest. You can start this quest by speaking with Varré after you’ve defeated Godwin, and you find him at the Rose Church in Liurnia. There, Varré tasks you with invading three players using the Festering Bloody Finger and then soaking a piece of cloth in Maiden’s Blood.

After you complete both tasks, you’ll then have the chance to join his order, which you will need to do. He will take your finger and gift you with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal upon accepting. All you have to do is go into your inventory and use the Medal, and you’ll be transported to Mohgwyn Palace. After visiting this location once, return to Gideon and report Mohg’s location. He’ll gift you with the Fevor’s Cookbook (3), and you’ll now be able to craft Bewitching Branches.