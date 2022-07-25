How to get Fischl’s Ein Immernachtstrum skin in Genshin Impact

Version 2.8 of Genshin Impact granted two popular characters new skins, giving you the chance to spruce up your characters in new costumes. One of these characters is Fischl, who received a new skin called the “Ein Immernachtstrum.” This skin adorns Fischl in a gothic costume, with new red contacts and a Victorian-style dress.

Fischl is a 4-star Electro character, and as a 4-star character, you have the chance to get this skin for free. During Version 2.8, you can participate in the Summertime Odyssey event for the opportunity to earn Fischl’s skin for no extra cost. After the conclusion of the Summertime Odyssey event, you can still earn the skin, but you’ll have to shell out some extra cash.

Here’s how to get Fischl’s skin: the Ein Immernachtstrum.

How to get Fischl’s skin for free

To get Fischl’s skin for free, you have to participate in Version 2.8’s Summertime Odyssey event. This event is actually a compilation of many other smaller events. To be specific, you have to complete the “Resonating Visions” event to get Fischl’s skin for free.

In Resonating Visions, you have to find Phantasmal Conches that are found on the limited-time island, the Golden Apple Archipelago. These Conches are collectibles that grant you rewards once you find enough of them. To get Fischl’s skin, you just need to find 16 Phantasmal Conches.

Note: if you miss the Summertime Odyssey event, or have started the game later than Version 2.8, you’ve unfortunately missed your chance to earn Fischl’s skin at no extra cost.

How to buy Fischl’s skin

If you weren’t able to get Fischl’s skin for free, you still have a chance to get the skin. Unfortunately, this will cost you some money. As with other 4-star skins in the game, after the event is featured ends, you can go into Genshin Impact’s skin shop and purchase it there.

To access this shop, first, go to the Paimon menu on the top left. Afterward, click Shop, then head to Character Outfits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fischl’s skin will be featured here, available for you to purchase. Like the other Epic-rarity skins in the shop, Fischl’s skin will cost 1680 Genesis Crystals. Currently, Fischl’s skin is not available to purchase due to being featured for free in an event. However, after the event ends, Fischl’s skin will be added to the shop for you to purchase.