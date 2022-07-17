How to find All Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact

The Summertime Odyssey event that came alongside update 2.8 has begun, alongside the lengthy quest needed to start the limited-time event. Once the quest is complete, you can begin an event quest titled Resonating Visions. This quest will allow you to earn a new costume for Fischl, amongst other valuable rewards. This guide will explain how and where to find all Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact. This guide will be updated daily until all Conch locations are in the game and located.

All Day 1 Phantasmal Conch locations

The Phantasmal Conches are a unique item placed around the Golden Archipelago region that is open during the Summertime Odyssey Event. Each day after the Genshin Impact reset, new Conch locations are added to the game. A total of 20 Conches is needed to unlock Fischl’s new outfit for free.

Broken Isle Day 1 Conch Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin your quest, head North from the starting camp site until you reach the Broken Isle.

1: Look for this conch while traveling on the road between the two mountains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

2: From the first Conch, the second one is visible slightly to the north resting on a boulder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

3: After retrieving the second Conch, travel along the shoreline to the strip of land connecting the two islands. It will be on a rock stuck in the sand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

4: Continue crossing and follow the shoreline of the second island to the southeast edge. The Conch will be near a wooden gate and training dummy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

5: Travel southeast across the ocean until you reach the island at area five on the map above. The Conch will be in the center of the island campsite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will wrap up the Broken Isle locations. Hop on your boat and travel east until you reach Twinning Isle.

Twinning Isle Day 1 Conch Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

6: The sixth Conch will be near the beach on the western side of the island. It can be found on some rocks near the massive cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

7: After grabbing the previous Conch, climb the cliff ahead until you reach the very stop. A narrow strip of land will connect the two ridges; the seventh Conch is located on this land bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

8: Head to the top of the second ridge and look across the ocean at the two islands to the south. Leap off, glide to area eight, and find the Conch near the shoreline.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the eight Conch, travel south to Pudding Isle or use the teleport if you have the fast travel point unlocked.

Pudding Isle Day 1 Conch Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

9: This Conch is next to the teleporter on top of the cliff in area nine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

10: Leap down to area 10, and the Conch will be resting on a rock stuck in the sand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

11: The final Conch is easy to find. Travel along the shoreline to the island’s western side, and it will be on the beach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the 11th Conch, teleport or travel across the ocean to Minacious Isle for the final day one Conches.

Minacious Isle Day 1 Conch Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

12: This Conch is located near the small pond below the prominent ridge above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

13: After grabbing the Conch near the pond, climb the rock wall above. It is a daunting climb, but after you reach the first level, you will find the next Conch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

14: After the previous Conch is acquired, climb to the very top of this ridge. The final day one Conch will be waiting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Day 2 Phantasmal Conch locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

The 14th Conch is hidden inside the Misty Hills. Foggy Vales quest domain. You must complete the second Summer Odyssey quest to unlock this new area. The Conch is located in the third area of this location. If you miss it during the story quest, you can revisit this zone via the Bonsai Tree you interact with to begin the search.

15: This hidden Conch is near the beginning of the third and final dojo. Drop down after the entrance of the first chamber to find it resting on a table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next Phantasmal Conches will be located in Xinyan’s Domain, which will open on day three of the Summer Odyssey Event. This guide will be updated as they are discovered.