How to get Flash Drone tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 update has added many new features to the game, including Halloween Standoff, Hovec Sawmill maps, Undead Siege, and 10v10 Pumpkin Confirmed modes, a bunch of optimizations, and bug fixes. A brand new tactical equipment called Flash Drone has also been introduced and is available to unlock for free in Season 9.

As the name suggests, using the Flash Drone will release a drone that will impair the enemy’s vision for a limited time when it comes in contact. Flash Drone will release the drone at a distance of 15 meters within a range of 20 meters and is quite helpful if you want to rush towards the opponents.

You can equip Flash Drone tactical equipment in your loadout by completing a few easy missions in the latest In Plain Sight event. It is a seven-part seasonal challenge in which you will have to complete tasks including tactical requirements to claim Flash Drone along with many other rewards such as Artic .50 – Voltaic Garden, AK-47 – Shocking, Battle Pass XP, and more.

How to get Flash Drone

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plain Sight challenge will be available until the end of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9, so make sure you collect your rewards before that. Here is the list of missions that you will have to complete, along with their corresponding rewards:

Play five MP matches: Five weapon cards and 1000 Battle Pass XP

Five weapon cards and 1000 Battle Pass XP Throw any Tactical Equipment 15 times in MP matches: Backpack 1 – Shocking and 1000 Battle Pass XP

Kill 10 enemies with any Thermite (Available in Credit Store): M2 – Shocking and 2000 Battle Pass XP

M2 – Shocking and 2000 Battle Pass XP Kill 15 enemies with any MK2 in MP matches equipped with Tactical perk: AK-47 – Shocking and 3000 Battle Pass XP

AK-47 – Shocking and 3000 Battle Pass XP Kill 15 enemies with any AK-47 in MP matches equipped with Tactical perk : Artic .50 – Voltaic Garden and 3000 Battle Pass XP

Artic .50 – Voltaic Garden and 3000 Battle Pass XP Destroy an enemy’s scorestreak with EMP Tactical Grenade three times: Full Moon and 3000 Battle Pass XP

Full Moon and 3000 Battle Pass XP Win three MP matches with the Hard Wired Perk equipped: Flash Drone and 3000 Battle Pass XP

Flash Drone has a radius of 80 and a duration of 55 seconds. While using it, make sure you ask your teammates for cover as you will be vulnerable too.