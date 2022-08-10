Flickering Silvershell is a rare material to find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You won’t be able to find it on every monster you encounter, and tracking it down is challenging. This includes defeating the monster you can loot it from after you beat it. This guide covers how to get Flickering Silvershell in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Flickering Silvershell in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Flickering Silvershell is a material you can find while fighting a Seething Bazelgeuse. This explosive monster can be challenging, and if you don’t watch your step, you might be sent back to your camp after a well-placed explosion knocks you off your feet. It takes quite a bit of coordination to take this creature down, and obtaining the Flickering Silvershell can take a bit of time.

The Flickering Silvershell has the best chance to drop by breaking its back. A Seething Bazelgeuse will fly through the air, and you might be able to knock it down using a flash bug or hitting it out of the air at the correct moment. When knocked down, it’s a good time to aim for its back and try to break this area or have a character bring an Insect Glaive to attack it in the air. There’s a 68% chance that if you break a Seething Bazelgeuse’s back, a Flickering Silvershell will drop.

Alternatively, there’s a 60% it can also be a dropped material, or you have a 37% chance of earning it by carving the creature’s body. There’s also a slight chance of receiving this item as a target reward or when capturing it, but there’s a 21% chance of that happening, and those are the lowest. We recommend attempting to break a Seething Bazelgeuse’s back when you’re trying to find this item.

When you have enough of it, bring it back to Elgado Outpost, and you can use it at the Smithy. It will be a useful material if you’re trying to make decorations for your weapons or armor.