How to get free Holger 26 in Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision keeps on gifting free in-game items, including guns, operators, camos and more to Call of Duty: Mobile players through various means to keep them engaged. Recently, a brand new seasonal challenge, Holger Strike, has been introduced in the game, which is giving away the brand new Holger 26 gun for free.

Players will have to complete different tasks based around killing enemies in different modes, with particular weapons in order to claim Holger 26 along with a bunch of other rewards, including M21 EBR – Carrion, Eternal Slumber and more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Holger Strike challenge will be available till the end of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4, so make sure you redeem your rewards before that. Here is the list of missions that you will have to complete:

Kill 30 Enemies in any game mode: x10 Weapon XP Card and x1000 Battle Pass XP

x10 Weapon XP Card and x1000 Battle Pass XP Kill 20 Enemies with any Assault Rifle equipped with 5 attachments: Smoke Grenade- Wanted, x1500 Battle Pass XP

Smoke Grenade- Wanted, x1500 Battle Pass XP Kill 15 Enemies with headshots using any LMG: M21 EBR-Carrion, x2000 Battle Pass XP

M21 EBR-Carrion, x2000 Battle Pass XP Kill 30 Enemies with any LMG equipped with any magazine and 4 attachments: Eternal Slumber, Battle Pass XP

Eternal Slumber, Battle Pass XP Kill 30 Enemies with any Assualt RIfe with any charm attached: Holger 26, x3000 Battle Pass XP

Screenshot by Gamepur

Holger 26 is the latest addition in the LMG weapon slot of Call of Duty: Mobile and has a high fire rate along with high range, proving quite effective in close and mid-range combats. Here are the complete stats of the new Holger 26 gun: