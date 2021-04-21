How to get free HS0405 – Stone Mason in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 has recently commenced and has introduced a bunch of events and challenges that can help players in earning different weapons, skins and more as free rewards. All they have to do is complete various missions in the given time period.

Meanwhile, the latest seasonal challenge, SMG Supremacy, has started and will go on till Season 3 ends. SMG Supermacy is a seven-part Seasonal Challenge focussed entirely on the SMG skills of players.

SMG Supermacy Seasonal Event

Players will have to complete the missions listed below to earn SMRS – Paper Star, GKS – Paper Star, Spray – Lil Devil, and HS0405 – Stone Mason, along with about 20,000 Battle Pass XP.

Kill 20 enemies with any SMG: Weapon XP Card x10, Battle Pass XP x1000

Image via Activision

Win 3 MP matches with any SMG (SMG must be equipped in-hand by the end of the match): Credits x200, Battle Pass XP x1500

Image via Activision

Kill 20 enemies with the lightweight perk equipped: SMRS – Paper Star, Bat Pass XP x2000

Image via Activision

Kill 30 enemies with any SMG equipped with any 5 attachments: Weapon XP card x20, Battle Pass XP x2000

Image via Activision

Kill 10 enemies with headshots using any SMG equipped with three attachments equipped: Spray – Lil Devil, Battle Pass XP x3000

Image via Activision

Kill 20 enemies with any PP19-Bizon (Available in the free battle pass): GKS-Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x4000

Image via Activision

Win 7 mp matches with any PP19 Bizon: HS0405-Stone Mason, Battle Pass XP x6000