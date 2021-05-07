How to get free HVK-30 – Birthstone in Call of Duty: Mobile

In the latest Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 community update, Activision has announced a brand new seasonal challenge, Royale Fanatic. The new seasonal challenge will go on till the COD Mobile Season 3 ends, and players can earn a number of free rewards from it by completing the missions listed below in the given time. Royale Fanatic is a six-part Seasonal Challenge focussed entirely on the Pistol skills of players.

Royale Fanatic Seasonal Event

Players will have to complete the missions listed below (completely focused on BR mode) to earn free Mechanic – Paper Star, Clown – Paper Star, Boat – Paper Star, Calling Card – Surf’s Up, HVK-30 – Birthstone, credits, weapon XP cards and14,000 Battle XP.

Survive for 25 minutes in Battle Royale: Weapon XP Card x5, Battle Pass XP x1000

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the top 18 in BR 5 times: Mechanic – Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x2000

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the top 15 in BR 4 times: Clown – Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x3000

Screenshot by Gamepur

Earn 30 medals in BR matches: Boat – Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x4000

Screenshot by Gamepur

Earn Pacifist Medal twice in BR matches: Calling Card – Surf’s Up, Battle Pass XP x4000

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the top 3 in BR once: HVK-30 – Birthstone, Credits x1000