How to get free HVK-30 – Birthstone in Call of Duty: Mobile
Complete missions in Battle Royale mode to earn rewards.
In the latest Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 community update, Activision has announced a brand new seasonal challenge, Royale Fanatic. The new seasonal challenge will go on till the COD Mobile Season 3 ends, and players can earn a number of free rewards from it by completing the missions listed below in the given time. Royale Fanatic is a six-part Seasonal Challenge focussed entirely on the Pistol skills of players.
Royale Fanatic Seasonal Event
Players will have to complete the missions listed below (completely focused on BR mode) to earn free Mechanic – Paper Star, Clown – Paper Star, Boat – Paper Star, Calling Card – Surf’s Up, HVK-30 – Birthstone, credits, weapon XP cards and14,000 Battle XP.
- Survive for 25 minutes in Battle Royale: Weapon XP Card x5, Battle Pass XP x1000
- Enter the top 18 in BR 5 times: Mechanic – Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x2000
- Enter the top 15 in BR 4 times: Clown – Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x3000
- Earn 30 medals in BR matches: Boat – Paper Star, Battle Pass XP x4000
- Earn Pacifist Medal twice in BR matches: Calling Card – Surf’s Up, Battle Pass XP x4000
- Enter the top 3 in BR once: HVK-30 – Birthstone, Credits x1000