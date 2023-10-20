How to Get Free Sweet or Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a variety of ingredients to make sandwiches, including the rare Herba Mystica. Players can get a free sweet or spicy Herba Mystica as a mystery gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

A key ingredient for Shiny hunters, Herba Mystica is used to make sandwiches to attract more Shiny Pokemon. It can also be used to heal your buddies after they lose HP during battles, making it a versatile and useful item in Scarlet & Violet. They’re relatively difficult to get since they only drop infrequently in higher-level raids that unlock only once you reach a certain point in the game. However, currently, players can get a free Herba Mystica in either the sweet or spicy flavor as a mystery gift in Pokemon Scarlet. Here’s how!

Related: 5 Best Places To Level Up Fast In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

When Can You Get Free Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

The code for a free Herba Mystica is valid from now until September 30, 2024. This means Scarlet & Violet players have almost a year to redeem the code for their mystery gift.

The code comes as a celebration in honor of the release of Episode 2 of the Pokemon web series, Paldean Winds, and is available whether or not players have purchased the Teal Mask DLC. In other words, you can grab it even if you’re still working your way through the base game.

How to Get A Free Sweet or Spicy Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Gamepur

The free sweet or spicy Herba Mystica is a mystery gift with a special code, which means you’ll need to use the Poke Portal to redeem it.

First, open the main menu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and select “Poke Portal.”

From the Poke Portal screen, scroll down to “Mystery Gift. This will bring up a few different menu options. In this case, we want “Get with Code/Password.”

Screenshot via Gamepur

Click on “Get with Code/Password,” and you’ll be prompted to enter the code. For the sweet or spicy Herba Mystica, the code is SWEET0RSP1CY. Note the use of a 0 instead of the letter O and a 1 instead of the letter I here, as you’ll want to make sure you type the code accurately to receive your gift.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once you enter the code, you’ll be asked what type of gift you want to receive. “Item gift” should be the only option, so go ahead and select that one. This will prompt a fun little sequence where you see your mystery gift being opened, complete with plenty of confetti. Then, you’ll find out which kind of Herba Mystica you got for your mystery gift! Though there are five varieties, the promotion only includes either one sweet or one spicy Herba Mystica shaker.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the free Herba Mystica gift in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, just follow these steps, and you’ll be a little bit closer to making that coveted Shiny Hunting Sandwich.