How to get gacha figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby games typically do not have too many collectibles, but it can take a while to get that one hundred percent completion when they do have them. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the collectible is little gacha figurines that most have a deal of randomization to. Here is how to get gacha figurines in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

There are two main ways to get the figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but a small selection of special ones has certain criteria you have to meet to get them in Waddle Dee Town.

Gotcha Machine

Like in real life, the main way to get these figurines is from the gacha machine, the Gotcha Machine. There are four variations of the machine that you can unlock, and they will eat up your Star Coins as you take a chance at getting something new.

Playing levels

There are capsules dotted around the area in almost every stage you play in the game, some in secret locations. Simply pick it up to get one of the random figures associated with that level inside. You can complete the stage and return to it later to grab the capsule again for another chance to get a different figure.

Waddle Dee Town figures

You can earn the following figures by completing side objectives in Waddle Dee Town.