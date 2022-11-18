Crafting is just one of the many activities that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but it is also one that you will participate in quite frequently. In the games, you can craft Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Crafting TMs requires pokémon materials like Happiny Dust which comes from the pre-evolved form of Chansey. This guide will show you how to get Happiny Dust in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Happiny Dust in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Happiny is the pre-evolved form of Chansey and is one pokémon that is more difficult to find than others in the game. Just like Pichu, you will have a difficult time locating Happiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, before you can get Happiny Dust, you need to locate a Happiny. Luckily, they are found pretty close to where you start the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Happiny appear in quite a few areas but they are mainly found in Southern Province Area One and Southern Province Area Two. As you look around these locations, you can use the map on your phone to see if one is nearby. Battle and capture pokémon around these areas to get more to spawn and increase your chances of a Happiny appearing. Once one does appear, you won’t need to worry about it running since they aren’t skittish around people.

Once you spot a Happiny, either defeat or capture it to obtain Happiny Dust. Each time you defeat or capture a Happiny, you will receive one or two Happiny Dust to add to your collection of materials. You can then use this material at any of the TM Machines to make TMs as long as you have the crafting recipe unlocked.