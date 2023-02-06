How to get Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

Twitch Drops are increasingly becoming a common way to earn some small cosmetics for your favorite games. Sure, these items don’t change the game much, but it allows you to watch your favorite streamers play a game you are excited about while earning some rewards. Hogwarts Legacy is the latest to jump on the Twitch Drops train. Here is how to be ready for Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops.

How to sign up for Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drops

Getting signed up for Twitch Drops in Hogwarts Legacy is pretty straightforward. First, go to the Twitch Drops page for Hogwarts Legacy and sign in to a WB Games account. If you have already made one in the past for games like Back 4 Blood, you just need to log in to that account. After that, continue to the next step, which has you sign in to your Twitch account and connect it. When this is done, you can check and make sure you are ready by going to your Twitch Settings and clicking on the Connections tab. Scroll down until you see WB Games Account to make sure you are connected.

How to claim your Twitch Drops in Hogwarts Legacy

After Hogwarts Legacy releases, you can earn rewards for watching any streamer playing Hogwarts Legacy with Drops Enabled. Four rewards are unlocked for watching a half hour of streams each, with the Avalanche Software stream offering a secondary reward for watching that stream in particular.

After you have earned a reward, go to your Drops Inventory page and redeem it. Return to the Hogwarts Legacy page and redeem it there as well. After you have claimed the rewards on both sites, you must sign in to Hogwarts Legacy while online, and the rewards will be transferred onto your profile.