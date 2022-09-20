How to get Hololive cosmetics in Among Us – Hololive Cosmicube

Among Us is teaming up with Hololive, a Japanese virtual YouTuber agency. Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers, are generally streamers who use a virtual avatar. The Among Us and Hololive collaboration includes a brand new Cosmicube that players can pick up that contains cosmetics based on the agency’s most popular VTubers. However, the Hololive Cosmicube isn’t free, and you need to play the game quite a bit to unlock everything.

Related: What is the max player count in Among Us? Maximum lobby size

How to unlock the Hololive Cosmicube and unlock all the cosmetics in Among Us

Image via Innersloth

You purchase the Hololive Coscmicube at Among Us’ in-game shop. The shop is on the main menu, and its icon is a dollar sign ($). You must first download version 2022.9.20 for the Hololive Coscmicube to show up. Buying the Cosmicube will cost 110 Stars, one of the many in-game currencies. You can’t earn Stars through normal gameplay; you need to purchase them with real-world money, and 110 Stars cost $10.

Once you’ve purchased the Cosmicube, you can activate the Hololive Cosmicube on your character customization menu. If the Cosmicube is not active, then you can’t unlock the cosmetics that are part of the Cosmicube. Each Cosmicube comes with its own unique currency that players can unlock if that specific Cosmicube is active. You earn Cosmicube currency by playing the game. The Hololive Cosmicube contains Pods that are part of a track or grid, with each Pod containing a cosmetic. You unlock Pods with the Hololive Cosmicube currency you receive from playing the game and leveling up.

What cosmetics come with the Hololive Cosmicube

The Hololive Cosmicube comes with many outfits, hats, and visors for you to unlock. Each cosmetic is based on a popular VTuber like Nekomata and Ayunda. The list of Hololive cosmetics was shared by Innersloth on their blog, and you can read it below: