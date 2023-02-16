There are plenty of items, materials, and ingredients that you will need to find as you explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy. One of the many items you will find during your journey is Horklump Juice. This item is a necessary ingredient to obtain if you want to make Wiggenweld Potions. Like most plants in the game, Horklumps only spawn in specific areas and you will need to know where to look if you want to obtain them. This guide will show you how to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

Compared to other potion ingredients like Fluxweed Stem, Horklump Juice is fairly common and can actually be found in quite a few places around the map. For starters, you will frequently find this ingredient around Treasure Vaults and inside dungeons. Most of the main quests will lead you to areas where you can find Horklump Juice so you can maintain a healthy Wiggenweld Potion supply. Of course, there is always the chance you will require more potions than the story quests will give you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the best places to farm Horklump Juice is actually Horklump Hollow. If it wasn’t obvious by the name, this location frequently has Horklump Juice for you to gather. You can easily locate this area by traveling to the north of Hogsmeade and into the Forbidden Forest. This area is closest to the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Horklump Juice to make Wiggenweld Potions, you can head to a nearby potion station and make some health potions to take with you on your journey. Remember, if you want to make health potions, you will also need to get your hands on some Dittany Leaves which can be grown at your own herbology tables in the Room of Requirement.