Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG that has you facing off against some pretty dangerous foes such as poachers, dark wizards, and goblins. If you aren’t careful, you will certainly perish. When the going gets tough and your health is low, you will need some health potions to perk you right up. Luckily, they are given to you pretty early on in the game. Of course, as the game progresses you will need more of this life elixir to keep yourself going. This guide will show you how to make more health potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to craft Wiggenweld Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Close to the start of the game, you will encounter your first bit of combat. Before that, however, you will receive a few health potions. These potions, also known as Wiggenweld Potions, are meant to restore your health in the event that you get injured by enemies or you happen to fall down a cliff and take some damage. While it is possible to find these potions while exploring the world, it is far easier to craft them instead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ingredients required to make a Wiggenweld Potion. Both of these ingredients can be found around the castle grounds or in the greater part of the map called Hogsfield. You can also purchase the ingredients from different stores around the map like the potions shop in Hogsmeade. Gather the following ingredients for the potion:

Related: All combat plants and how to use them in Hogwarts Legacy

1 Horklump Juice

1 Dittany Leaves

With both of these ingredients on hand, you can craft a Wiggenweld Potion at any of the potions stations around the school. You can easily access one in the Potions Classroom after you have completed Potions Class. You can also place a potions station in the Room of Requirement once it has been unlocked. There are more potions for you to craft as well with some of them being required if you want to complete Professor Sharp’s assignments and get the Depulso spell.