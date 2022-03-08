Whips are a strange weapon type to use in Elden Ring. While not providing that much more range than a two-handed weapon, they tend to be very quick, and often provide useful secondary damage. Hoslow’s Petal Whip is no different, offering a blood-loss buildup on every strike. This is very useful, as many bosses are weak to bleed — so here’s how to get Hoslow’s Petal Whip in Elden Ring.

You will need access to the Volcano Manor, which is located to the west of the Altus Plateau. You can reach this area in a few ways: by heading north and then west following the road from the Altus Plateau Lesser Erdtree, by completing Rya’s questline (you can start this quest near the Telescope in the Liurnia of the Lakes very early on,) or by being kidnapped by an Abductor Virgin (at the Raya Lucaria Academy, ride the waterwheel all the way to the bottom and get grabbed by the Iron Maiden-looking enemies.)

However you get to the Volcano Manor, your task is to complete the Assassinations requested of you. You will have to kill several NPCs, but at the tail end of it all you will get the opportunity to kill Hoslow. You can find his invasion sign in the Mountaintop of the Giants by looking for the red pin on your map. Be warned — he will inflict bleed on you very quickly, so dispatch him from afar or carry plenty of Stanching Boluses. After defeating him you will inherit his gear, including the Hoslow’s Petal Whip.