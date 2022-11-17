Welcome to the Illuminati. This is where you get to control the world of Goat Simulator 3 and force the world to bow to your every whim. Of course, being a part of the Illuminati isn’t easy and you need to work your way up through the ranks to truly be one of its most powerful members. While you may dream of one day being the undeniable ruler of this organization, you start your journey as an initiate, but with enough Illuminati Points you too can become a high-ranking member. This guide will show you how to get Illuminati Points in Goat Simulator 3.

How to get and use Illuminati Points in Goat Simulator 3

At the start of the game, you are introduced to the Illuminati headquarters, which can be found inside the Goat Towers. After a quick introductory quest, you become an initiate of the Illuminati and earn the Forgotten Sorority rank. After that, you need to start gathering Illuminati Points to increase the size of your headquarters. Doing so will also get you additional perks like more gear with some pretty crazy abilities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gaining Illuminati Points is actually pretty simple. There are three ways that you can obtain Illuminati Points:

Completing events

Synching with Goat Towers

Causing general mayhem

Events are found all over the map and can be identified by the “?” symbol. Each time you complete an event, you will be rewarded some Illuminati Points. Some events are worth more than others and you can tell how many Illuminati Points you will get by looking at the quests tab of the menu. Goat Towers are how you reveal the undiscovered map areas. Synching with a Goat Tower will get you some Illuminati Points. Finally, causing mayhem by completing Instincts will also get you Illuminati Points. Unfortunately, the amounts are pretty small so it is best to do events.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you gather points, you will see an experience bar go around an Illuminati Rank symbol. You can also check your current status by going to the Goat Castle tab of the menu. Once you unlock an Illuminati Rank, make your way to a Goat Tower and go inside. Stand on the glowing platform in front of the chained door and hold the button indicated on the screen. This will allow you to rank up in the Illuminati and gain additional rewards. After a new area or item appears in the Goat Tower, make sure to interact with it. Some rewards are received by interacting with newly unlocked items and rooms.