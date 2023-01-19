There are Inherit Skills you can unlock in Fire Emblem Engage, which are crucial to teaching everyone in your party specific abilities while playing the game. These abilities will be extremely helpful passives that provide an array of bonuses for your characters during a battle. You need to go out of your way to acquire Inherit Skills which are worth your time. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Inherit Skills in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to unlock and use Inherit Skills in Fire Emblem Engage

You will have the chance to unlock Inherit Skills when you reach Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage and complete the battle during this chapter. After you finish the battle, return to Somniel and make your way to the Ring Chamber. You can find this location on your Somniel Map. When you arrive at the Ring Chamber, interact with the pedestal at the center of it, and the top option is for you to acquire Inherit Skills from the various Emblem Rings you discover while playing Fire Emblem Engage. These rings are unlocked as you progress through the story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to unlock an Inherit Skill for a party member is if they reach a certain Bond Level with that specific Emblem Ring. For example, if your main character wants to unlock the Perceptive skill from Marth, they need to reach Bond Level five with that ring and have at least 250 Skill Points. If you do not meet these requirements, a character cannot unlock that skill.

It’s also important to note that these skills might overlap if your character already uses that Emblem Ring. In the previous example, you’re trying to unlock the Perceptive skill from the Marth Emblem Ring and give it to your main character. If you meet all the requirements and unlock it, giving it to your main character might overlap with the Marth Emblem Ring if your character is wearing it. It’s a good idea to unequip that ring while using that specific skill and use another Emblem Ring that does not have the Perceptive skill.

Because of the requirements set out for Inherit Skills, it’s a good idea to allow characters to use various Emblem Rings during your playthrough to give them access to various skills. You can manage a character’s skills outside of combat.