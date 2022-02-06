How to get into buses in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

During the first story quest of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Pilgrim’s Path, you’ll come to a metro rail station with three buses in its parking lot. If you use your Survivor Sense in this area, it will reveal two loot bags inside each of the three buses, then you might wonder how you’re supposed to get inside these buses so you can take the loot. While you can get into most buses in Dying Light 2 Stay Human easily, because their doors and windows are broken (for example, the bus in the lake just before you reach this metro rail station), these three are fully intact, and you can’t interact with their doors, windows, or roof hatches.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fact is that there is no way to get into these three buses, so it’s impossible to take the loot. It basically looks like a bug or glitch whereby the developers copied a bus asset with two bags in it from somewhere else in the game, sealed all of the ways in, but neglected to remove the two loot bags. So, you’re not really missing out on anything by being unable to get inside these buses, but this is the kind of thing that drives completionists absolutely crazy. You’re just going to have to take a deep breath, walk away, and continue to the main game. We promise there are lots of lootable buses inside the city.