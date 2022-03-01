Lenne’s Rise tower is one of the many towers you can find in Elden Ring. Similar to the other towers you’ve discovered in the Lands Between, a seal is blocking the entranceway, and you’d have to find an imp statue nearby to figure out how to open it. However, the statue is broken. Do you have to access the barrier to get inside the tower? No. In this guide, we cover how to get into Lenne’s Rise tower in Elden Ring.

Nearby the tower is a Spiritspring Jump whirlwind. You’ll need to get on your horse, Torrent, and jump at the correct angle. If you’re aiming at the front of the tower, imagine getting into the balcony of the upper area, where you can jump onto and walk up the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend using only a single jump on the Spiritspring Jump whirlwind, waiting until you start to come down from the momentum, and then using Torrent’s second jump. Doing this at the correct time should be enough to get you on the top of the tower. Luckily, you shouldn’t take too much damage if you miss because of the jump. You’ll only take damage if you stop up high and then fall, essentially counting as fall damage.