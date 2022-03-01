How to get into Redmane Castle in Elden Ring

Redmane Castle is in full lockdown and getting in won’t be easy. The bridge leading to the castle is being guarded by two trebuchets and ballistas. Even after you reach the gate, it isn’t immediately clear how you get in. Here is how you get into Redmane Castle in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The closest Site of Grace to Redmane Castle is the Impassable Greatbridge. This Site of Grace is at the opposite end of the bridge from Redmane Castle. On the map, you can find Redmane Castle in the southern section of the Caelid region. When you arrive, use Torrent to reach the other side of the bridge without getting hurt by the trebuchets.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side of the bridge, quickly head to the left up the kill. Be careful to avoid the ballista on the road. Watch out for the giant that jumps down from the castle wall when you reach the gate. At the gate, make a right and follow the cliffside around the castle. On the cliffside, you will run into some bats. You can fight them if you wish but it is also easy to run past them using Torrent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep following the cliffside until you reach a graveyard. There will be some bats sprinkled throughout it. Next to the castle wall, you will see a wooden tower with a ladder. Run over to the ladder and climb it. This is your ticket to getting into Redmane Castle. Follow the scaffolding at the top to get in.