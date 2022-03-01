How to get into the Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring

Powerful sorceries await those who are clever enough to get into the Converted Fringe Tower. At first glance, you can tell that there is more to the Fringe Tower. Unfortunately, you aren’t able to make it past the magical barrier. You must solve the puzzle to enter. May Erudition light your way. Here is how you get into the Converted Fringe Tower in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to getting into the tower is to travel to the Debate Parlor in Raya Lucaria Academy. This is the Site of Grace you unlock for defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon. If you are unsure of how to get into the academy, check out our guide on how to get into Raya Lucaria Academy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the debate hall, run out of the room like you are going to the next boss. Hang a left and go up the stairs above the destroyed part of the roof. At the top of the stairs, go left and jump the fence. Run up the next flight of stairs, make another left, and jump the railing again. This will land you on the rooftops. Run across the rooftops and climb the ladder. Keep following the pathway until you reach the Church of the Cuckoo. This is the area you first enter when entering the academy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump onto the roof of the church and go through the windows to get onto the rafters. Below you will be two chandeliers. Jump onto the chandelier with the item to get another Academy Glintstone Key. Run outside of the church to find a crystal crab next to some scaffolding. Kill the crab to get the Twinsage Glintstone Crown.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have both of those items. Make your way to Thops. He is in the Church of Irith just outside of Stormveil Castle. Talk to hive and give him the key you picked up. In return, he will give you the Erudition gesture. Head back to the Converted Fringe Tower, put on the Twinsage Glintstone Crown, and use the Erudition Gesture in front of the statue. This will open the door.