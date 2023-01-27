Multiple locked doors are preventing you from advancing to the next area in the Dead Space remake. One of these locations is the Maintenance Bay Office, which contains some helpful items you’ll need to survive the Ishimura and a key item, the data board. Unlocking this room won’t be easy, and we recommend having plenty of gear on you before storming this doorway. Here’s what you need to know about how to get into the Maintenance Bay Office in the Dead Space remake.

Where to unlock the Maintenance Bay Office door in the Dead Space remake

The Maintenance Bay Office will be in, as you’d guess, the Maintenance Bay. This will be the second required location for you to visit to assist in repairing the tram so you can advance further into the Ishimura and find out what’s happened to the crew. This is a required location if you want to find the data board. What’s preventing the doors from opening is they do not have any power.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The power outlet you want to activate will be on the second floor. You need to make your way to the pathway to the left of the ramp and the left of the office doors. You do not want to go up the ramp, as this will loop you around the room. On the far side is an elevator you can take to the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the top floor, follow the pathway and go to the right side. On the other end will be a Circuit Breaker box where you can activate power to the Maintenance Bay. Unfortunately, the way to activate them is by turning off the lights, so you will need to make your way back to the office with the lights off. You can expect multiple Necromorphs to appear on your way back to this location, but the door will be unlocked.