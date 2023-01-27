There are several locked doors aboard the Ishimura in the Dead Space Remake, and the Cargo Hall Storage room is one of these locations. You’re going to encounter it relatively early on in the game, and it’s a location you can unlock. Gaining access to this location might not be entirely straightforward, and several items are awaiting you when you open it up. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Cargo Hall Storage room in the Dead Space remake.

Getting into the Cargo Hall Storage room in the Dead Space remake

This Cargo Hall Storage room is one you can find on the way to the Maintenance Bay. This first appears close to the start of the game, when Isaac is attempting to repair the damaged tram and is looking to find the data board. You can find it in the Cargo and Baggage Hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, there will be a circuit board outside the Maintenance Bay door. You need to interact with this device, turn on the Cargo Hall Storage room, unlocking it. It’s important to note that this does lock you out of the Maintenance Bay room, so you won’t be able to access this location while you can get into the Cargo Hall Storage.

Once you’ve hit this switch, return to the Cargo Hall Storage room, where the door is unlocked. You can now scour through the room, picking up any useful items that you can find. A vent will explode, with the sound of a Necromorph outside of it, but none came in. However, this might not always be the case for you, and we recommend preparing for an encounter.