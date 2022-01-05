How to get into the Secret Room in The Trail of Drake and Serpent – Genshin Impact

As players explore the Enkanomiya area in Genshin Impact, they will need to do a lot of exploring and puzzle-solving. For the long From Dusk to Dawn in Kyakukakoku quest, they will need to find three important fragments.

The Trail of Drake and Serpent fragment is hidden in a secret room the players will need to figure out how to open. This is locked behind a pretty awkward puzzle, but you can find the solution for it below.

The image below shows each witch in the puzzle, and below that, you can find a list of the correct order of switch activations you will need to make to solve the puzzle. The goal is to create a clear path around the left side of the room, behind the bars in front of you, and up the stairs to the secret room.

Switch 1 will change the time of day, switch 2 will drop a set of gates, switch 3 will more a sliding wall, and switch 4 will drop a second set of gates.

1 – This switch will change the time of day, activating the number 3 switch and allowing you to use it.

Hit 2 to drop the gates

Keep hitting switch three until it tells you that you cannot move the sliding wall anymore

Hit switch 4

Hit switch 2

Hit switch 3

Hit switch 2

And that should be it. Head up the stairs and take out all the enemies to be able to open the chest and grab the Fragment that you need.