How to get Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion Outfit in Genshin Impact

Every since Genshin Impact launched, players have been hoping for a way to get outfits and skins in the game. While getting characters is nice, being able to change their style in your game just makes them better. The good news is that this is finally on the way. It will be in a somewhat limited capacity, but it’s something, at least.

One of the characters you will be able to get an Outfit for is Jean, who will have a new Sea Breeze Dandelion outfit available. According to recent information given out by Sony, Jean’s outfit Sea Breeze Dandelion will be available for purchase in the in-game Shop at a limited-time discount.

So, the implication here is that the outfit will be available all the time, but will launch at a discounted price. We also don’t know exactly what currency you will need to buy the outfit, whether it will be paid currency or something you can earn for free such as Primogems.

As the 1.6 update gets closer, and more information is revealed, we will continue to update this guide. For now, it is important to know that Barbara will also have a new outfit available in the 1.6 update.