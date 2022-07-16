How to get Khora Prime Relics in Warframe

Khora Prime, everyone’s favorite space-based feline fighter, has arrived in Warframe. This gives a shinier and slightly improved version of Khora, a noted DPS or farming Warframe, depending on how you build her. She can be farmed just by playing the game, although players who don’t wish to wait can get it by purchasing the Prime Access pack if they prefer.

In this guide, we will show you how to get your hands on the Khora Prime Relics and the best places to farm for them throughout the game.

Khora Prime Relics

The important thing about farming for Khora Prime Relics is knowing what relics you need. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build the Prime Warframe and the rarity of the component.

Blueprint – Lith K9 – Rare

– Rare Chassis – Neo N21 – Uncommon

– Uncommon Neuroptics – Axi K8 – Rare

– Rare Systems – Meso P8 – Common

Khora Prime Relic Farming

You can earn various Relic types by doing different activities. These are some of the best activities, in my opinion, to earn each type of Relic.

Lith – Hepit in the Void. A quick Capture practically guarantees a Lith Relic upon completion. You spend a short amount of time in this mission.

– Hepit in the Void. A quick Capture practically guarantees a Lith Relic upon completion. You spend a short amount of time in this mission. Meso – Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a very high chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming.

– Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a very high chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming. Neo – Xini on Eris. An interception mission. The A rotation is a guaranteed Neo Relic.

– Xini on Eris. An interception mission. The A rotation is a guaranteed Neo Relic. Axi – Xini on Eris. The B and C rotations on this Interception will drop an Axi Relic. This area allows you to farm Neo and Axi relics at the same time.

Once you have them all collected, take your Relics into Void Fissure missions through the main Navigation screen to open them. It shouldn’t take you long to track down all the Relics you need to get Khora Prime. Don’t forget to go to the recruiting tab in the chat and find groups that are trying to open the Relics to find the same pieces you are, as it will dramatically cut down on your farming time when opening them. This is especially useful when trying to unlock the rarer components, as everyone in the group can run the same Relic infused to the best level.